Dog owners and their canines enjoyed the fall weather, pet kissing booth, pizza and a Strut Your Mutt pet parade in 2019. This year the American Cancer Society opted for a Strut Your Mutt photo-only contest due to COVID -19.

“We certainly missed the interaction this year, but these proud dog owners did not let COVID-19 dampen their giving spirit,” Christie Maddux, American Cancer Society volunteer, said, adding that Strut Your Mutt is not just a fundraiser, but also a chance to celebrate the loyalty of our canines.

