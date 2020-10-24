Kim Herman, left, community development director for the American Cancer Society, and Jennifer McCrackin, right, head vet tech at Southern Haven Veterinary Clinic in Lufkin, present Denese Runnels and Sophie the grand prize in the cancer society’s Strut Your Mutt fundraiser.
Jennifer McCrackin, right, head vet tech at Southern Haven Veterinary Clinic in Lufkin, and Christie Maddux, left, American Cancer Society volunteer, present Kristen Haney and Marley a prize for being the most creative entry in the cancer society’s Strut Your Mutt fundraiser.
Gage Gann and her dog dressed as a cowgirl and horse for the American Cancer Society’s Strut Your Mutt fundraiser.
Tito is dressed as the title character for the children’s book ‘‘Where’s Waldo’’ for the American Cancer Society’s Strut Your Mutt fundraiser.
Dog owners and their canines enjoyed the fall weather, pet kissing booth, pizza and a Strut Your Mutt pet parade in 2019. This year the American Cancer Society opted for a Strut Your Mutt photo-only contest due to COVID -19.
“We certainly missed the interaction this year, but these proud dog owners did not let COVID-19 dampen their giving spirit,” Christie Maddux, American Cancer Society volunteer, said, adding that Strut Your Mutt is not just a fundraiser, but also a chance to celebrate the loyalty of our canines.
