It’s been a slow week at the center. I missed some of the regular ones picking up hot meals, but enjoyed visiting (social distancing) with the ones who came by.
Sheila is getting a taste of delivering Meals on Wheels as of this writing. We are in need of a MOWs driver in case someone reading this is interested. It is an interesting job and your reward is making someone’s day more pleasant. Our driver may be the only person a MOW client will see that day.
