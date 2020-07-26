It’s been a slow week at the center. I missed some of the regular ones picking up hot meals, but enjoyed visiting (social distancing) with the ones who came by.

Sheila is getting a taste of delivering Meals on Wheels as of this writing. We are in need of a MOWs driver in case someone reading this is interested. It is an interesting job and your reward is making someone’s day more pleasant. Our driver may be the only person a MOW client will see that day.

Nell Addington is the site manager and activity director at the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center. She can be reached at bradysnonnie@hotmail.com.