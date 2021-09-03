Members of the Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas attended the DRT District Workshop hosted Aug. 21 by the John Bevil Chapter, DRT in Jasper. The chapter was recognized for its accomplishments over the past year. It received the Six Star Award; Mary Duncan received her 50-year member certificate, Charlene Ham and Joy Coble received 25-year membership certificates and the chapter received two Final Push pins and dangle for donating to the Republic of Texas History Center. Attending the meeting were: seated, from the left, Paula Metzinger and Janice Ann Rowe; and standing, from the left, Janie Slack, Mary Goodwin, Rosemary Varsey, Doris Collmorgen, Kathy James and Joan Ragland.
Angelina Master Gardeners will have a fall native and adapted plant sale on Sept. 25 at the Angelina Farmers Market off South Medford Drive. The gates will open at 8 a.m. The sale will feature perennials, shrubs, trees and native plants. The sale runs until everything is sold. The sale supports programs for the public, gardens for elementary schools and scholarships for budding horticulturists. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer any questions. The group is only accepting cash for the sale.
