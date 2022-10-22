DRT

The Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas held its October lunch meeting at Ralph & Kacoo’s. Joan Ragland gave a presentation on the capitols of Texas, beginning with Washington-on-the Brazos and ending with our current capitol in Austin. With Ragland, left, is Barbara Davis, president of the Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. The chapter is making plans for the placement of a Citizen of the Republic Of Texas Medallion honoring the Rev. David Ford, 1805-1873, at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Ford Family Cemetery in Burkeville. Friends, family and those interested in Texas history are invited to attend. Ford came to Texas around 1843 with his wife Maria VanDyke Hamilton. He was educated as a doctor but became a Methodist minister. Janie Ford Slack of the Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter is his ancestor. He was a citizen of the Republic of Texas.

Registration for the Lufkin Art Guild’s fall show and sale will end at noon Wednesday.

Adult artists and students in middle school or high school can participate in the show, which will be from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 4-5 at The Grand on First Street.