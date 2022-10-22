Registration for the Lufkin Art Guild’s fall show and sale will end at noon Wednesday.
Adult artists and students in middle school or high school can participate in the show, which will be from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 4-5 at The Grand on First Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Registration for the Lufkin Art Guild’s fall show and sale will end at noon Wednesday.
Adult artists and students in middle school or high school can participate in the show, which will be from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 4-5 at The Grand on First Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.