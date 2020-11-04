Central Elementary second-graders in Milissa Perkins’ class dress up for Pajama Day during Red Ribbon Week. From the left are Karma Dickinson, Ellie Compton, Brilynn McVay, Natalie Hansen, Gracie Warnasch and Kendal Colbert.
The Lufkin ISD band program will continue its long-standing tradition of honoring local veterans and active members of the U.S. Armed Forces at Honor America Night.
This year’s event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Abe Martin Stadium and will include performances by all grade levels of the Lufkin Middle School band, as well as music and marching from the Lufkin High School band.
