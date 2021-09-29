The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer the Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes educational program during a series of five classes at the Extension office at 2201 S. Medford Drive.

Classes will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 5, 7, 12, 14 and 19. The cost is $15 for all five classes. Pre-registration is required and scholarships are available to those needing financial assistance.