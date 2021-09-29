Linda Ellis and registrar Susan Sumners of the Anthony Smith Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution present Courtney Branton a grave marker medallion in honor of her grandmother, Lillie Jo Branton. Ms. Branton was a longtime member of the Lufkin chapter.
Ten-year-old Bella Meaux’s quick thinking helped an elderly woman and her son out of their burning mobile home on the night of April 26. Bella, a Girl Scout, was staying with her grandmother, Leah Hanscom, when she noticed smoke coming from underneath the neighbor’s home. She immediately ran over and started pounding on the door to wake the neighbors up and get out of the house, averting tragedy. From the left are Hanscom; Bonnie Meaux, Bella’s mother; Bella and Rita Redd, president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 113 Lufkin. When any member of the American Legion Auxiliary learns of a heroic act or good deed by a youth under 18, the auxiliary strives to reward them and let them know it cares and is proud of them and their acts of kindness, courage and bravery. Since this program started in 2002, the Lufkin unit has presented three Youth Hero Awards and several Good Deed Awards.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer the Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes educational program during a series of five classes at the Extension office at 2201 S. Medford Drive.
Classes will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 5, 7, 12, 14 and 19. The cost is $15 for all five classes. Pre-registration is required and scholarships are available to those needing financial assistance.
