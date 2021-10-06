Turner Sanders, center, and Grant Ashby, representing the Angelina County 4-H Council, say thank you to The Lufkin Daily News with a variety of cookies, candies and chips for the newspaper’s support in celebration of National 4-H Club Week Oct. 3-9. The Angelina County 4-H program has approximately 400 members and 150 volunteer leaders in eight county clubs. From the left are Leslie Nemec, Charm editor; Jeff Pownall, LDN managing editor; Sanders; Ashby; and LDN Publisher Jackie Zimmerman.
The Texas Forestry Museum will host a fall festival from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15.
The museum will have a photo booth, Halloween bag craft and caramel apples for the family to enjoy. Also, there will be plenty of fall games for the kids such as spider ring toss, pick a pop, spin-to-win wheel and more.
