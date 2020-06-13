Nine Lufkin students received degrees during the spring commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
■ Brittany Bell, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies.
■ Kimberlyn Berry, Master of Education, Instruction Sys Designs & Tech.
■ Courtney Dusek, Bachelor of Science, Plant and Soil Science.
■ Bryce Golden, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology.
■ Chelsea Henderson, Bachelor of Science, Food Science and Nutrition, Summa Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College.
■ Jequarius Houston, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business.
■ Briana Rucobo, Bachelor of Science, Biology.
■ Lindsey Smith, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology.
■ Adina Williams, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice.
Five Angelina County students made the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. To qualify, a student must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Lufkin students on the list were Jaclyn Dickerson, Esteban Gonzalez and Alexis Lopez.
Samantha Montoya of Diboll and Baylee Williams of Huntington also made the list.
Sam Houston State University in Huntsville is proud to announce the names of those students on the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. To qualify, a student must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0.
Lufkin students on the list are Caroline Carlton, Paul Cummings, Jaclyn Dickerson, Esteban Gonzalez, Chelsea Henderson, April Jackson, Alexis Lopez, Elena Luna, Unique Mcdaniel, Briana Rucobo, Lindsey Smith, William Stubblefield, Keymaya Thompson, Hayden Woods and Reagan Wren.
Diboll students on the list are Samantha Montoya, Rachel Nerren, Breanna Palomino and March Thomas.
Baylee Williams of Huntington also made the list.
Ingrid Rosas of Lufkin made the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. To qualify, a student must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74.
LeTourneau University had to postpone its 2020 graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration of 2020’s graduates has been rescheduled to coincide in 2021 with the university’s 75th anniversary.
Jami Hammond of Lufkin graduated Cum Laude with her Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree. Cum laude graduates maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.40 and 3.59.
The University of Alabama awarded 6,326 degrees in the spring of 2020. Graduates included:
■ Katherine Jack of Lufkin, who received a Master of Science.
■ Bryndan Nerren of Huntington, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Two Lufkin students were named to the spring 2020 President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Senior Richard McKinley, BBA Finance Conc; and junior Sarah Slack, BBA Accounting, were honored.
Two Lufkin students were named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.
Senior Kolton Eberlan, BBA Finance Conc; and junior Katherine Hawthorne, BS PreNursing, were honored.
The Coalition this year presented scholarships to the top six Angelina County Drug-Free All-Stars with the help of community sponsors.
The six graduates were selected for their commitment to promoting a drug-free lifestyle to their community and for their involvement in the program throughout the year.
The scholarship recipients were Nillah Alexander, Garin Ashby and Sitlalli ‘Tia’ Davis, all Lufkin High School graduates. Diboll High School graduates. Jade Beauchamp, Shawni Poindexter and Jada Salaiz also were named scholarship recipients.
Community donors were: Abeldt’s Pharmacy; Bartlett, Baggett, & Shands; Charanza Law Firm; Contractor’s Supplies; East Texas Asphalt; KSWP-KAVX; Southside Bank; Judge Wes Suiter and Dr. Cheryl Suiter, Pineywoods OB/GYN; and Whataburger/GVCS.
For more information about the Drug-Free All-Star program, contact Abby Baker at The Coalition at 634-9308.
The University of Texas at Tyler Department of Music will offer its annual Jazz Summer Camp virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students will attend virtual sessions exploring the history and tradition of jazz in a fun camp environment that allows them to collaborate with their fellow campers from June 22-26.
Camp attendees will work on a curriculum that includes jazz theory/arranging, improvisation, listening and history; and will perform in a virtual ensemble.
Sarah Roberts, assistant professor of saxophone and jazz studies, created the UT Tyler Jazz Camp in 2018 and serves as the camp director.
“While we can’t be together,” Roberts said, “We can still come together as a community to share our love of jazz, America’s music, and inspire the next generation of young musicians!”
The camp schedule will consist of online sessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day with breaks built into the schedule. Participants will need to have access to Zoom either via laptop, tablet or smartphone.
While the camp is free, registration is vital so students can receive their digital camp materials before camp starts.
For more information or to register please visit totalcamps.com/UTTYLERJAZZCAMP/home or contact Roberts at sroberts@uttyler.edu.
