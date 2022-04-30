Purple bearded iris, white cemetery iris and deep blue Louisiana iris filled my flower bed with bright colors on Easter morning. The bright coral honeysuckle blossoms were a lovely contrast. A couple years ago, I received some passalong iris rhizomes in early fall. I planted them on the border of the long bed that edges our driveway.

In early April, the white cemetery irises began showing off their blooms that dazzled in the morning sunlight. Cemetery whites, Iris albicans, have naturalized on old home sites and cemeteries in Texas and the south. They have been in Texas so long that some folks think they are native, but they originated in Yemen. White cemetery irises were planted on graves because they are hardy and survive with little attention.

Elaine Cameron is an Angelina County Master Gardener. She can be reached at elainecameron@suddenlinkmail.net.