Becky is a troubled, rebellious teen girl. Her family drags her to their lake house, hoping to reconnect with her. Unbeknownst to them, a group of escaped convicts has followed them, desperate for a trinket Becky carries.
With her family in danger, can Becky’s strong-willed personality save the day? Or will she make things even worse for everyone?
Co-directed by Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion (who made ‘‘Cooties,’’ which should tell you all you need to know), “Becky” is an intense, violent thriller.
The locations, wardrobe, and sets are limited, but there is a lot of carnage done in a short amount of time. The violence is over the top gory, which is the most fun part of the film.
My only complaint in the cinematography is that there were times, especially the big finale, where it was too dark to see what was happening. It doesn’t matter what sort of amazing action you have, if your audience can’t see it, it’s absolutely worthless.
Lulu Wilson successfully brings to life the sociopathic Becky. She is chilling and dramatic as the hard-headed and bloodthirsty teen.
Kevin James leads the murderous bad guys. It was refreshing to see him try something other than his normal comedic role. Joel McHale was forgettable as Becky’s dad, but it was his normal role, honestly.
Unfortunately, the characters were flat. With just a little more fleshing out, just a little more back story, they could have really made you feel something. As it stands, the ultra-violence is all you will walk away remembering from this film.
As I’ve stated, this movie is extremely, gratuitously violent. There are lots of stabbings, shooting, fights, kids beaten, torture ... so much bloody violence to keep your eye on.
The language is pretty severe also, using just about every word in the book, from every character in the movie. There is no nudity or sex, so I guess that’s something. Also, no drinking or drug use is a plus.
Becky was an interesting premise, with lots of potential. Think of it as ‘‘Die Hard,’’ starring a little girl.
Unfortunately, it fell far short of what it could have accomplished. There were lots of plot holes and lazy writing to be found. The characters’ motivation was barely even hinted at.
This movie could have been so much more powerful. Instead, it just ended up as violence for violence’s sake. I appreciate dark, bloody violence as much as the next person. If that’s the only plot device you have, though, it’s not going to make for great storytelling.
I give it a bloody 5/10.
This murder spree is not safe for kids, but only for older teens and adults.
Rated a strong R for strong bloody violence, grisly images and language
Run time: an intense 93 minutes
