Usnavi is the owner of a convenience store in the neighborhood of Washington Heights in Manhattan. He and his mostly Latino neighbors live, work and dream big in their diverse and colorful (and musical) little piece of New York.
Usnavi dreams of moving back to the Dominican Republic, to fulfill his father’s dream of owning a bar on the beach, just as so many of his friends and neighbors strive to move up in the world. As they grow, love and live together, though, they come to slowly realize that maybe the key to happiness isn’t down the road somewhere. Maybe their dreams are right next door.
Wade Modisette is a local husband and father that seeks the best and most appropriate entertainment for his family. A movie connoisseur in his own mind, he seeks to educate his friends and community on quality choices for their family. Find more reviews and information at wadereviewsstuff.wordpress.com.
