Ten women were graduates of the Mosaic Center’s spring 2022 graduating class. On the top row from the left are Carrie Mooney, Erica Jackson, Cassandra Hunt, Pamela Amaya and Betty Seneriz. On the bottom row from the left are Kimberly Jones, Mia Guillen, Renee Riley, Alissa Cook and Jennifer Arthur. The women completed all the requirements of the Job & Life Skills Program, including career readiness with resume’ writing, public speaking, money management, decision making, boundaries, parenting and Microsoft computer software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher) training.
Brunch with Brothers, a mentorship program sponsored by the nonprofit organization Embrace It, receives a donation from Angelina County Citizen’s Chamber of Commerce.
