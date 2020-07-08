I grew up in a rural community in Cherokee County. One of my boyhood memories from that early life was looking up to see a buckboard wagon coming down the road in front of our farm. It was drawn by a team of two enormous mules that were twice my height at the withers. It seemed to move so slowly compared to the cars we drove to town.
The humble soul driving the team steered his wagon into our driveway and asked about my parents. His words were unintelligible for he had a speech impediment. But I knew what he intended because he had stopped here many times before. I recognized him as the man who lived up the road who made a simple living by selling his produce. We knew him only by his first name, Hub.
