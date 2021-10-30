If you need a benefit verification letter, sometimes called a “proof of income letter,” we have good news for you. Your benefit verification letter is available online when you need proof of Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income or Medicare.
In addition to your name, date of birth, and the benefits received, your benefit verification letter includes other identifiers to prevent misuse and fraud. This is an added benefit to you as proof of income for loans, housing assistance, mortgage and other verification purposes.
