New officers for the Anthony Smith Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for 2022-23 were installed by outgoing chaplain Ann Richardson at the May meeting. From the left are Elizabeth Lamb, registrar; Judy Johnson, treasurer; Belinda Smith, secretary; Jean East, chaplain; Kathy James, vice regent; and Julie Jumper-Morris, regent.
Brianna DiLorenzo, the Junior American Citizen sponsor at Hudson High School, was presented the Thatcher Award at the May meeting of the Anthony Smith Daughters of the American Revolution. The Thatcher Award was established in 1948 in honor of Lillian Thatcher of Pueblo, Colorado. This award is given to mature JAC members and adults who have shown outstanding leadership, dedication and service to the program. From the left are Kim Slack, regent; DiLorenzo and Joan Ragland, JAC state chair for Anthony Smith Chapter DAR.
Historical and Literary Club of Lufkin held its April meeting at Crown Colony Country Club. Linda Ellis reviewed the book “Betty Ford: First Lady, Women’s Advocate, Survivor, Trailblazer” by Lisa McCubbin. From the left are hostess Jackie Rome and Ellis.
Vickie Anders Evans recently was named Sustainer of the Year for 2022 at the Junior League of Lufkin’s Sustainer Spring Social at the Museum of East Texas.
The Dogwood Garden Club met for its annual plant sale. Hostesses were Dianne Finch, left, and Libbi Willingham, right. Auctioneer Jeanetta Stewart is in the center.
