Groveton graduates Madison Nash and Hailey Bergman are now fully licensed cosmetologists after passing their four-hour practical exam on June 14 in Houston. The duo passed their cosmetology state board written exam on May 31. This degree of licensure costs students between $15,000-$25,000 if they wait until after graduation. These two students put in the 1,000 hours it took to become eligible to test for the state board examinations while attending high school.
Taylor Boyd received the 2022 Jim May Dyslexia Achievement Award during an awards ceremony on May 16 at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School. The content of instruction in the dyslexia therapy program includes phonological awareness, alphabet knowledge, oral language development, comprehension strategies, scientific spelling, decoding, fluency and writing strategies. Teachers describe Taylor as an exemplary student who earned the award by persistent hard work and great dedication.
