Our ladies will be painting rocks in the morning at 9:30. Gail Hall is the instructor. We are excited about this craft. The sample rocks Gail brought are watermelon slices, orange half, apple half and grapes, and they look good enough to eat. Come enjoy the fellowship.
We had Monday bingo this week with 14 participating. We do need sponsors to bring prizes if we continue having it on Monday. If any of you home health workers out there get this message, we need your help for Monday bingo. We also accept monetary donations and we will buy the prizes for you. Last Wednesday we had our largest crowd with 33 attending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.