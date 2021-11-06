District news: A Veterans Day Program is scheduled to recognize the men and women of our military services. On Thursday, we will be serving lunch for the veterans at 11:30 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 12:45 p.m. in the Hudson Gym. All area veterans are welcome to attend. You do not have to be from Hudson.
Basketball season has started. The middle school girls’ teams will play at Center on Monday with games beginning at 5 p.m. The middle school boys’ teams will host Center at 5 p.m. Thursday. The high school Lady Hornets will play beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Livingston. The high school boys’ basketball teams will play at Central with games beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. You can keep up with the team schedules on the Hudson ISD website.
