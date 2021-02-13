Lufkin High School senior America Diaz got the news for which she’s been waiting after filling out college applications and doing an interview — a full ride to her chosen university.
Officials from the University of Texas at Tyler made Diaz an official Patriot on Thursday at a surprise gathering at the LHS Go Center with her family, friends and counselors when she was presented the UT-Tyler Presidential Fellow Scholarship.
