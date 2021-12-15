Sticker shock

Drug-Free All-Stars after they finished their Project Sticker Shock shift at Brookshire Brothers Fresh Market. On the front row from the left are: Mia Sandoval, Aubrey Lindsay, Rosina Camarrillo, Suriyah Beamon and McKenna Simmons. On the second row from the left are: Peyton Mathis, Allison Shaver, Madison Durant, Mallory Butler and Madison Morehouse. On the back row from the left are: Dalton Currie, Fabian Cordero and Angel Carrillo.

Angelina County’s Drug-Free All-Stars recently completed a holiday-themed Project Sticker Shock.

The group of high school seniors serve as role models for the community by living an alcohol-, tobacco- and drug-free life. The group is funded by a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.