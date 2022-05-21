Mayhaws are native trees found east of the Trinity River and all the way through the South to Florida. They grow in acidic soil in swampy areas and river bottoms but also will grow in the home landscape if planted in acidic, well-drained soil.
Blossoms on mayhaw trees appear in February and resemble apple blossoms, followed by apple-like small fruits in late April or May.
The mayhaw tree’s crabapple-like fruit will drop when the branches are handled.
Mayhaws are always a popular item in the Angelina County Master Gardeners’ fall plant sale.
Elaine Cameron planted two mayhaw trees in the backyard of her home about eight years ago. She pruned the bottom branches to give them a more attractive shape and to make lawn mowing easier.
Our cool spring has given way to the warmer humid days of early summer. I thoroughly enjoyed our cool spring. Gardening requires patience as one waits for plants to mature and peak in performance. This year, the mid-spring blooming perennials were the prettiest ever, while all my rose bushes bloomed at one time, adding a rainbow of color.
We had a bountiful harvest of mayhaws, so this Michigan transplant made her first batch of mayhaw jelly. It is rewarding when one’s garden plans all come together successfully.
