Our cool spring has given way to the warmer humid days of early summer. I thoroughly enjoyed our cool spring. Gardening requires patience as one waits for plants to mature and peak in performance. This year, the mid-spring blooming perennials were the prettiest ever, while all my rose bushes bloomed at one time, adding a rainbow of color.

We had a bountiful harvest of mayhaws, so this Michigan transplant made her first batch of mayhaw jelly. It is rewarding when one’s garden plans all come together successfully.

Elaine Cameron is an Angelina County Master Gardener. Her email address is cameronelaine634@gmail.com.