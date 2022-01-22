To celebrate Silly Hat Day during homecoming week, Maegan Brantner’s Pre-K class wore festive headgear. On the top row from the left are Paisley Cates, Grayson Bridges, Avery Halbert, Kagen Landrum and Emma Schroeder. On the bottom row from the left are Giovanni DeLeon, Ryder Jackson, Dallas Brotherton and Kasyn Farrior.
To celebrate Silly Hat Day during homecoming week, Patty Thompson’s Pre-K class wore festive headgear. From the left are Thompson, Kooper Selman, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Noah Brantner, Micah Rhodes, Dominic Hernandez and Corbin Parrott.
Students in Glenna Biggi’s Pre-K class wore festive headgear to celebrate Silly Hat Day during homecoming week. From the left are Aiden Poole, Scarlett McClure, Charlotte Miller, Karson Bentley and Colt Ballard.
Groveton’s cosmetology students arranged and hosted a blood drive on Jan. 5 that resulted in 29 donations.The students are, from the left, Tanaysha Cole, Adriana Vazquez and Hannah Smith.
Three students from SkillsUSA Chapter 1250 in Groveton are preparing for the District SkillsUSA Community Service Competition, which will be held in February. The competition helps build communication and social skills that the students can take into the real world.
The theme for this year’s competition is “United as One.”
