Mulch and large recycled tires will become raised flower beds in the near future at The Lufkin Urban Garden and Market. Other winter projects include installing a greenhouse for plant propagation, mulching walkways between gardens, laying irrigation lines and adding rain barrels.
Erica Aycock built a pollinator bed at The Lufkin Urban Garden and Market. Plants include Mexican heather, lantana and butterfly weed. The space along the side of the market building will soon become raised beds for additional plantings. Inside the building shelves with lights will house flats of microgreens.
Crops this year at The Lufkin Urban Garden and Market include mustard greens, turnips, purple hull peas, okra, cucumbers and tomatillos.
ALLANAH CEASAR/For The Lufkin Daily News
Mulch and large recycled tires will become raised flower beds in the near future at The Lufkin Urban Garden and Market. Other winter projects include installing a greenhouse for plant propagation, mulching walkways between gardens, laying irrigation lines and adding rain barrels.
ELAINE CAMERON/For The Lufkin Daily News
This year’s okra harvest at The Lufkin Urban Garden and Market. Other crops this year include mustard greens, turnips, purple hull peas, cucumbers and tomatillos.
ALLANAH CEASAR/For The Lufkin Daily News
Erica Aycock built a pollinator bed at The Lufkin Urban Garden and Market. Plants include Mexican heather, lantana and butterfly weed. The space along the side of the market building will soon become raised beds for additional plantings. Inside the building shelves with lights will house flats of microgreens.
ELAINE CAMERON/For The Lufkin Daily News
Raised winter beds outside the market building at The Lufkin Urban Garden and Market.
A recent fall morning was unseasonably warm as I visited with Allanah Ceasar and Erica Aycock at The Lufkin Urban Garden and Market. They reflected on the past year’s successes and are planning projects to improve services next year.
The Lufkin Urban Garden and Market is the newest project of the Legacy Institute for Financial Education, founded by Joe and Allanah Ceasar. Visit legacy-institute.org to learn about the services this nonprofit organization provides to the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.