A recent fall morning was unseasonably warm as I visited with Allanah Ceasar and Erica Aycock at The Lufkin Urban Garden and Market. They reflected on the past year’s successes and are planning projects to improve services next year.

The Lufkin Urban Garden and Market is the newest project of the Legacy Institute for Financial Education, founded by Joe and Allanah Ceasar. Visit legacy-institute.org to learn about the services this nonprofit organization provides to the community.

