District news: The youth baseball and softball season is getting underway, I would like to remind everyone to park in designated parking areas only. Please do not park on the side of Wise Road and please do not double park and block another vehicle in. We have many containers set up around the park for the trash. Please help us keep the park clean.
Students will have an early release at 1 p.m. Thursday and there is no school on Friday, due to the Good Friday holiday.
