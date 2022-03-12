When someone starts killing off Gotham City’s top officials, it’s up to a young Batman to figure out the cryptic clues left behind at each scene. With the help of his mysterious new friend, Catwoman, and his loyal butler, Alfred, can the world’s greatest detective uncover the truth behind the killings, before they strike again? Or will he just shift the target onto his own back?
Writer and director, Matt Reeves (who also brought us ‘‘Cloverfield’’ and the ‘‘Planet of the Apes’’ reboots), brings to life the most mature and complex Batman movie yet. The dark and gritty Gotham City is less whimsical and more dangerous than ever before. The villains are more human than the superpowered beings from past films. They are more than a match for our younger, more vulnerable, less god-like Batman, whose limitations make him feel more believable than some past iterations.
Wade Modisette is a local husband and father that seeks the best and most appropriate entertainment for his family. A movie connoisseur in his own mind, he seeks to educate his friends and community on quality choices for their family. Find more reviews and information at wadereviewsstuff.wordpress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.