Riley Thornton, left, and Hilda Cuello González received the Dual Language Student Award for demonstrating excellence in the Lufkin school district’s Dual Language program. Established in 2013, this award recognizes two graduating seniors who participated in the program and have excelled both academically and linguistically. Each year, two students are selected, one which originally qualified for the Magnet Program in English and one that qualified in Spanish. Communities Cinco de Mayo recognizes these student’s achievements as they have excelled academically in English and Spanish, and awards each student a $1,000 scholarship. Riley was involved in the STEM Academy, Gifted & Talented program, Co-Op, National Honor Society, UIL Math and will be attending Texas A&M University majoring in pre-pharmacy. Hilda participated in the Interact Club, LHS Band, Animation Club, Ignite, Art Club, the STEM Academy, National Honor Society and was a National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholar. She will be attending Texas A&M in the fall majoring in nursing.

Two paraprofessionals with the Lufkin school district received $1,000 scholarships from the Association of Compensatory Educators in Texas.

The association offers 20 student scholarships and four adult scholarships statewide.

Maria Chavez from Lufkin Middle School and Victoria Ricks from Brandon Elementary were recognized at the regional level before their applicatioons were forwarded to the state scholarship committee.

“I am so proud of both of these ladies,’’ Sylvia Eubanks, LISD’s director of bilingual services, said. ‘‘I know this scholarship will encourage them to continue to pursue their dream of becoming a teacher.”

Chavez will be attending Angelina College and then transfer to Stephen F. Austin State University. She plans on majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies EC-6, as well as receiving an ESL/Bilingual Supplemental Certification.

Ricks will soon complete her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education degree from Western Governors University.

“During my time at Brandon Elementary School, my colleagues have been so supportive and informative.’’ Ricks said. ‘‘After I graduate, I hope to have the opportunity to continue working with great role models and mentors in this field.”

Benjamin Bundy of Bronson made the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the spring 2020 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Alexsandra J. Flores of Lufkin made the President’s Honor List for the spring 2020 semester at McNeese State University.

To be on the list, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is also eligible provided that student was on the President’s Honor List the previous semester.

