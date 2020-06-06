Two paraprofessionals with the Lufkin school district received $1,000 scholarships from the Association of Compensatory Educators in Texas.
The association offers 20 student scholarships and four adult scholarships statewide.
Maria Chavez from Lufkin Middle School and Victoria Ricks from Brandon Elementary were recognized at the regional level before their applicatioons were forwarded to the state scholarship committee.
“I am so proud of both of these ladies,’’ Sylvia Eubanks, LISD’s director of bilingual services, said. ‘‘I know this scholarship will encourage them to continue to pursue their dream of becoming a teacher.”
Chavez will be attending Angelina College and then transfer to Stephen F. Austin State University. She plans on majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies EC-6, as well as receiving an ESL/Bilingual Supplemental Certification.
Ricks will soon complete her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education degree from Western Governors University.
“During my time at Brandon Elementary School, my colleagues have been so supportive and informative.’’ Ricks said. ‘‘After I graduate, I hope to have the opportunity to continue working with great role models and mentors in this field.”
Benjamin Bundy of Bronson made the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the spring 2020 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Alexsandra J. Flores of Lufkin made the President’s Honor List for the spring 2020 semester at McNeese State University.
To be on the list, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is also eligible provided that student was on the President’s Honor List the previous semester.
