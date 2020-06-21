Good morning and Happy and a Blessed Father's Day to all the fathers.
We started the week with sad news in the passing of one of our favorite volunteers, James Smathers. James was a most kind-hearted person and would do anything asked of him. He and Patricia have been faithful to the center for 10 years. He will be missed by all who knew him. Patricia, we are asking the Lord to give you strength during your time of sorrow. And to the other family members as well, we are praying for you.
Today we were notified that Leola Taylor, 100 years old and a long-time, faithful member of the "42" social club had passed. Our condolences go out to her daughter, Nelda McMullen. R.I.P. Leola Taylor.
This makes three of our seniors t who have gone on ahead in just a few weeks.
Our Senior Center will not be reopened tomorrow as planned, but for those who normally eat at the center, you may drive by and pick up a hot lunch between 11 a.m. and noon. I am printing the menu for the week. Only employees will be allowed inside the building.
Monday: Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, picante sauce/sour cream, pudding.
Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan, garlic noodles, green beans, roll and cookie.
Wednesday: Riblet sandwich, macaroni salad, cauliflower and Rice Krispie treat.
Thursday: Frito pie, corn, stewed tomatoes and cookie
Friday: (The big one!) fried fish, pinto beans, potato salad, cornbread, tartar sauce, sliced onion/lemon wedge and cake.
We will let you know as soon as we know that our center is open.
God bless and stay safe. I miss everyone and am looking forward to meeting and fellowship here again.
