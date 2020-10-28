LHS Choir students recently auditioned for the TMEA All-Region Choir. The following students earned a spot in the Region Choir. Students who ranked in the top 15 chairs also will advance to the Pre-Area Round in December. The choir is under the direction of Nicole Stewart. On the back row from the left are: Meshanda Deason, alto 1, 18th chair; Emily Bagwell, alto, 18th chair; Hayden Futch, bass 1, 11th chair; Alana Villarreal, soprano 2, eighth chair; and Elizabeth Varner, soprano 2, second chair. On the third row are Adam Awtrey, left, bass 1, first chair; and Madeline McCollum, soprano 1, second chair. On the second row are Carson Wojasinski, bass 1, 10th chair; Madeline Gipson, alto 1, seventh chair; Destiny Stanberry, alto 1, 16th chair; Jaylen Sowell, alto 1, second chair; and JaNyla Wilkerson, alto 1, first chair. On the front row from the left are Alicia Mitchell, soprano 1, ninth chair; Maddyn Hartzog, soprano 2, fifth chair; Rishona Mopur, soprano 2, first chair; and Alyssa Nolin, soprano 2, sixth chair. Valerie Hernandez, alto 1, 20th chair, is not pictured.
Students in Kodee Ebarb’s pre-K 4 class at Diboll Primary are combining science and math with literacy in the classroom. For the letter ‘‘D,’’ students “Dug for Dinosaurs,’’ a small dinosaur frozen in a water balloon that was used as an egg. Ebarb gave students a variety of tools to use to melt their egg until they could “hatch” their dinosaur. Elephant toothpaste is a science experiment students do at the end of the letter ‘‘E’’ week. On the back row from the left are Khloe Rios, Jase Switsky, Layton Brashear, Leigh An Switsky and Noah Lewis. On the front row from the left are Jeryn Barnes, Matteo Vasquez, Rafael Alonso, Jameis Robertson, Robert Thompson, Nicholas Gonzales and Melyssa Laney.
Melyssa Laney, Jameis Robertson and Leigh An Switsky show off their melted dinosaur eggs. For the letter ‘‘D,’’ students “Dug for Dinosaurs,” a small dinosaur frozen in a water balloon that students ‘‘hatched.’’
As part of the requirements for the Citizen in the Community Merit Badge, Michael Killam of Boy Scout Troop 140 in Lufkin, which is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church, made and delivered bags of hygiene items for GODTEL.
Central Elementary students observing Red Ribbon Week by being brave and standing against drugs include, from the left, Hadassah Schroeder, Brilynn McVay, Kendal Colbert Gracie Warnasch and Harper Bridwell with teacher Missi Perkins.
Students in Patricia Thompson’s class at Central Elementary show off their crazy faces on Crazy Hair Day. On the front row from the left are George Licea, Emma Garcia and Samantha Monreal. On the second row from the left are Maritza Cordero, Brycelyn Brooks, Haylie Childress, Ellis Whitman and Luke Ener. From the left on the back row are Shaneka Kilgore, Makayla Carrico, Leonardo Flores, Cruz Sarmiento, Kynadee Stanbery and Micah Talley.
Students in Central Elementary’s pre-K 1 dressed in red, white and blue for Red Ribbon Week. On the front row from the left are Galilea Medina, George Licea, Samantha Monreal and Haylie Childress. On the middle row from the left are Ellis Whitman, Brycelyn Brooks, Maritza Cordero, Makayla Carrico, Emma Garcia and Luke Ener. On the back row from the left are Shaneka Kilgore, Madalyn Cobos, Leonardo Flores, Cruz Sarmiento, Micah Talley and Kynadee Stanbery.
Students in Cherí Coleman’s fourth grade class observe Red Ribbon Week. From the left are: Cassidy Williams, Ethan Zamarripa, Christian Hernandez, Kaeson Mize, William Bailey, Joshua Modisette, Connor Ford, Makenna Forrest, Aleyshia Avila, Milagros Castillo, Khloe Enrique, Isaiah Perez and Cullen Brantner.
LHS Choir students recently auditioned for the TMEA All-Region Choir. The following students earned a spot in the Region Choir. Students who ranked in the top 15 chairs also will advance to the Pre-Area Round in December. The choir is under the direction of Nicole Stewart. On the back row from the left are: Meshanda Deason, alto 1, 18th chair; Emily Bagwell, alto, 18th chair; Hayden Futch, bass 1, 11th chair; Alana Villarreal, soprano 2, eighth chair; and Elizabeth Varner, soprano 2, second chair. On the third row are Adam Awtrey, left, bass 1, first chair; and Madeline McCollum, soprano 1, second chair. On the second row are Carson Wojasinski, bass 1, 10th chair; Madeline Gipson, alto 1, seventh chair; Destiny Stanberry, alto 1, 16th chair; Jaylen Sowell, alto 1, second chair; and JaNyla Wilkerson, alto 1, first chair. On the front row from the left are Alicia Mitchell, soprano 1, ninth chair; Maddyn Hartzog, soprano 2, fifth chair; Rishona Mopur, soprano 2, first chair; and Alyssa Nolin, soprano 2, sixth chair. Valerie Hernandez, alto 1, 20th chair, is not pictured.
ANDY ADAMS/Lufkin ISD
Students in Kodee Ebarb’s pre-K 4 class at Diboll Primary are combining science and math with literacy in the classroom. For the letter ‘‘D,’’ students “Dug for Dinosaurs,’’ a small dinosaur frozen in a water balloon that was used as an egg. Ebarb gave students a variety of tools to use to melt their egg until they could “hatch” their dinosaur. Elephant toothpaste is a science experiment students do at the end of the letter ‘‘E’’ week. On the back row from the left are Khloe Rios, Jase Switsky, Layton Brashear, Leigh An Switsky and Noah Lewis. On the front row from the left are Jeryn Barnes, Matteo Vasquez, Rafael Alonso, Jameis Robertson, Robert Thompson, Nicholas Gonzales and Melyssa Laney.
Students in Kodee Ebarb’s pre-K 4 class at Diboll Primary spend time learning outdoors, collecting and sorting leaves.
Khloe Rios shows off the first dinosaur egg to melt. For the letter ‘‘D,’’ students “Dug for Dinosaurs,” a small dinosaur frozen in a water balloon that students ‘‘hatched.’’
Melyssa Laney, Jameis Robertson and Leigh An Switsky show off their melted dinosaur eggs. For the letter ‘‘D,’’ students “Dug for Dinosaurs,” a small dinosaur frozen in a water balloon that students ‘‘hatched.’’
As part of the requirements for the Citizen in the Community Merit Badge, Michael Killam of Boy Scout Troop 140 in Lufkin, which is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church, made and delivered bags of hygiene items for GODTEL.
Julio Sarmiento in Kelly Adams’ second-grade class at Central Elementary shows off his crazy hair for Crazy Hair Day.
Central Elementary students observing Red Ribbon Week by being brave and standing against drugs include, from the left, Hadassah Schroeder, Brilynn McVay, Kendal Colbert Gracie Warnasch and Harper Bridwell with teacher Missi Perkins.
Students in Patricia Thompson’s class at Central Elementary show off their crazy faces on Crazy Hair Day. On the front row from the left are George Licea, Emma Garcia and Samantha Monreal. On the second row from the left are Maritza Cordero, Brycelyn Brooks, Haylie Childress, Ellis Whitman and Luke Ener. From the left on the back row are Shaneka Kilgore, Makayla Carrico, Leonardo Flores, Cruz Sarmiento, Kynadee Stanbery and Micah Talley.
Students in Central Elementary’s pre-K 1 dressed in red, white and blue for Red Ribbon Week. On the front row from the left are Galilea Medina, George Licea, Samantha Monreal and Haylie Childress. On the middle row from the left are Ellis Whitman, Brycelyn Brooks, Maritza Cordero, Makayla Carrico, Emma Garcia and Luke Ener. On the back row from the left are Shaneka Kilgore, Madalyn Cobos, Leonardo Flores, Cruz Sarmiento, Micah Talley and Kynadee Stanbery.
Students in Cherí Coleman’s fourth grade class observe Red Ribbon Week. From the left are: Cassidy Williams, Ethan Zamarripa, Christian Hernandez, Kaeson Mize, William Bailey, Joshua Modisette, Connor Ford, Makenna Forrest, Aleyshia Avila, Milagros Castillo, Khloe Enrique, Isaiah Perez and Cullen Brantner.
Students at Herty Primary are participating in kinesthetic learning with Think & Learn Smart Cycles. The cycles are designed for students pre-K through first grade and will be used to help special needs children learn while pedaling. The more kids pedal, the more kids can learn.
The smart cycles are an immersive play experience, according to digital specialist Amanda Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.