Editor’s note: The final article in this series exploring the Boykin Springs military range and cantonment near the Neches River. During World War II, more than 40 Army Air Corps service members operated the isolated “high altitude precision strategic bombing” proving ground used by hundreds of B-17 “Flying Fortress” aircrews stationed at Alexandria Army Airfield.
“2nd Lieut Air Corps — He gave his life for his country’s cause and rests forever honored”
— 2nd Lt. David L Prescott Jr’s headstone (killed in Piney Woods training mission as the war ended)
In 1945 as World War II was ending in Europe, Alexandria Airfield reeled from multiple B-17 accidents thus proving the aviator axiom; combat training can be just as deadly as combat itself.
Disabled “Flying Fortresses” had plowed into the Kitsatchie Wold of Louisiana and East Texas ever since the Boykin Springs ranges commenced training. Service members died from crashes in the pines, accidents on the fight line and even over the Gulf of Mexico, where two bombers loaded with instructors and students collided.
But perhaps the most disheartening events occurred as the war with Nazi Germany was winding down. On March 3, 1945, a B-17 F (tail number 42-308930) crashed during inclement weather in the Kitsachie National Forest north of the Louisiana airbase killing all 11 crewmembers.
A few months later on May 6, just two days before victory over Germany in Europe was declared, 18 men died when two B-17s (No. 42-31948 and No. 42-5355) struck each other soon after takeoff. To conserve fuel, B-17s would take off at 30 seconds intervals and quickly form up into a tight “box-like” formation. As often happened in Europe, the planes would lose sight of each other in poor weather conditions and inadvertently collide.
The official Alexandria Airfield historical archives and the base paper, once resplendent with details of everyday life on the airfield and ranges, remained eerily silent on the spring 1945 crashes. Not surprising as the loss of so many young men near the war’s end must have created a pall over the airbase.
Additionally during this time, the transition from the B-17 “Flying Fortress” to the more capable B-29 “Superfortress” had begun at the field and the Boykin Springs bombing range.
According to Army Air Force records, “May was a month of “tapering” for the B-17 Combat Crew Training, which has been the training mission of the Alexandria Airfield since the field was activated and the beginning of preparations for B-17 combat crew training. The superfortress have been assigned and have arrived at this field for familiarization purposes.”
The more advanced bomber flew higher, came equipped with engines twice the power of the B-17 and was even “pressurized” for crew comfort. This meant the aviators no longer had to wear the bulky cold weather flight suits and could traverse the plane without carrying a cumbersome oxygen bottle.
Visually identifiable in part to their “stepless cockpit design” (meaning the pilot windscreen does not extend out of the fuselage), the sleek B-29s replaced the B-17s over the skies of East Texas and took their place on the Alexandria tarmac.
Also in May, civilian engineers surveyed the Boykins Springs Bombing Ranges and proposed reconstruction of the targets and started the installation of an advanced “sonic scoring system” specifically designed for the B-29s.
Also, the remote military camp sported new radios and landlines to include the KE8A field telephone. Needed to fly the longer over water distances in the Pacific theater, the B-29s eventually dropped the atomic bomb on Japan, which ended the war in August 1945.
Once victory in the Pacific was declared, the unit assigned to the Boykin Springs Military Camp (now designated Squadron O, Alexandria Army Air Field Bomb Range Detachment at Zavalla, Texas) disbanded and the soldiers departed. Soon, nearby civilians who had enduring years of practice bombing and austere economic conditions due to the Depression and later the war, descended on the former military camp salvaging anything of value.
Today, a least one home near Zavalla became “electric” due to left-behind military wiring. In 1947, the Boykin Springs military camp and ranges were transferred back to the National Forest Service, ending a four-year relationship with the Army Air Force. Today, all that remains of the former Civilian Conservation Corps camp-turned-military cantonment are concrete floors from the mess hall, radio shack, barracks, vehicle maintenance and administration buildings.
Using radar ground mapping, the old roads and runway once used to supply the base remain easily identifiable and are just a short walk from the Boykin Lake spillway. Last year, the U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station at Gum Springs, Louisiana, installed a B-17 monument and plaque honoring the aircrew members who died there in 1945.
However, the Boykin Springs Recreational Area as of yet does not have anything commemorating the military camp, the East Texas bailouts near Zavalla and Jasper nor the singular impact the ranges had on high altitude, precision bombing successes during World War II. Thus, the Boykin Springs memorial is simply one of memory, but one rich in military legacy and valor.
The thousands of aviators training over the Piney Woods under combat-like conditions, supported by a remarkable bombing range enabled the American victory in World War II. Strategic proving grounds were one of the most sought after resources in the 1940s and East Texas civilians not only allowed the training, but at times even provided key technical and logistical support.
In summary, the Air Force would not have become a separate service without the bombing successes of World War II. The bombers and their aircrews would not have been effective without the much-needed training over these critical high-altitude bombing ranges.
Today’s bucolic and peaceful Boykin Springs valley, belies it was once a hotbed of military traffic and echoed with the sounds of heavy bombers. Inarguably, this former East Texas Army post near the Neches River occupies a unique place in American airpower history.
