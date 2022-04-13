Angelina County 4-H Horse Judging Teams participated in the Texas 4-H Multi-District Horse Judging Competition on April 2. The teams placed first and second in District 5 Intermediates. Members of the first-place team were Brianna Rohweder, Cora Rush and Makayla Hatton. Members of the second-place team were Asyyah Spencer, Baylie Butler and Christine Bryan. From the left are coach Allen Rush, Rohweder, first place overall; Cora Rush, Hatton, third place overall, Spencer, second place overall; Baylie and Bryan.
Diboll pre-K 4 students show off some of their favorite books during a recent visit to the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library. Georgia-Pacific has donated funds to the library for its annual summer reading program. From the left are Justin Barkley, T.L.L. Temple Library executive director; Yana Ogletree, Georgia-Pacific’s public affairs manager; Pat Aldred, Georgia-Pacific’s vice president of composite panels; and Diboll pre-K 4 students and educators.
Pictured are the Daughters of the American Revolution scholarship recipients. From the left are Janice Ann Rowe, scholarship committee chair; Kaitlyn Lea of Lufkin High School; Cassie Toll of Central High School; Chancy Dodd of Huntington High School; Rebekah Rowland of Pineywoods Community Academy; and Kim Slack, regent.
Reading strengthens the mind — it develops imagination and creativity and it is an essential skill that should be developed at a young age. Georgia-Pacific understands the importance of investing in reading programs for area youth. Recently, the local building products manufacturer made a financial contribution to the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll for its summer reading extravaganza.
“We are anticipating a lot of visitors this summer,” said Justin Barkley, executive director of the T.L.L. Temple Library. “For the last couple of years, COVID impacted our summer reading program, but this year we are back 100% and have a lot of activities planned for readers of all ages.”
