Reading strengthens the mind — it develops imagination and creativity and it is an essential skill that should be developed at a young age. Georgia-Pacific understands the importance of investing in reading programs for area youth. Recently, the local building products manufacturer made a financial contribution to the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll for its summer reading extravaganza.

“We are anticipating a lot of visitors this summer,” said Justin Barkley, executive director of the T.L.L. Temple Library. “For the last couple of years, COVID impacted our summer reading program, but this year we are back 100% and have a lot of activities planned for readers of all ages.”