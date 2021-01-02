Deep East Texas Archeological Society
Dickie Dixon will discuss “The Decipherment of the Rosetta Stone” at 6:30 p.m. Monday for the Deep East Texas Archeological Society at the Iris and Anne Howard Civic Center on 213 East Court St. in Newton.
