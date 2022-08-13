The annual, unofficial and unauthorized, casual 1969 Lufkin High School Get Together will be from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 1 in the meeting room of Casa Olé at 2115 S. First St. Space is limited to only 30 people, so don’t wait to let me know you are coming. We will order off the menu. Contact me at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com.
Bert Lindsey will discuss his newest book “Gol-Lee! Hasn’t He Got Anything? A True Story,” his fourth book since 2019. His other three books are ‘‘Razor Sharp” and ‘‘Quick Tender,’’ both published in 2019, and ‘‘Dakota Creed,’’ published in 2021. He will speak around 5:30 p.m. Monday after a short business meeting of the Angelina County Genealogical Society. The business meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the Lufkin Community Enrichment Center, one block north of the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, at the corner of North Second Street and Polk Street. Contact me for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.