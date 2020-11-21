Hudson ISD’s esports team composed of Ethan Lancon, Juan Gonzalez and Chapman Haas placed fifth out of 38 teams on Nov. 16.
Currently they are ranked third in the league that includes schools from Texas, Arizona and Colorado.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Hudson ISD’s esports team composed of Ethan Lancon, Juan Gonzalez and Chapman Haas placed fifth out of 38 teams on Nov. 16.
Currently they are ranked third in the league that includes schools from Texas, Arizona and Colorado.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.