The East Texas Fruit and Vegetable Virtual Conference will be held on the morning of Oct 7. While this annual event has been held for years, the hosts are offering it online for the second time out of caution everyone’s health.
The seminar starts at 9 a.m. with a presentation on small fruit production for the homeowner. Blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, fig and more will be covered. Stephen Janak, AgriLife program specialist for sustainable fruit production, works out of Texas A&M in College Station and will bring his wealth of knowledge about the options for a small home orchard.
