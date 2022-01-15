Start the new year right by committing to you in 2022. Simple actions can make a big impact on your health over time. Daisy Thomas, FNP-C,MSN, Nurse Practitioner with Woodland Heights Adult Medicine, shares a few to consider this year.

Connect with others. Spend time with friends, family and those you care about. You’ll benefit your mental well-being and your physical health. Studies show that people who have close friends and family are healthier and live much longer than those who do not.