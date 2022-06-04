The Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas was represented at the 131st annual convention May 26-28 in Austin.

Attending from the chapter were: president Bobbie Davis; vice president Julie Jumper-Morris; treasurer Janice Ann Rowe; and members Rosemary Varsey, Joan Ragland, Kathy James, Belinda Smith and guest Debi Gresham.