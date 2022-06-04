Members of the Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas attending the 131st annual convention were, front row from left: Julie Jumper-Morris, Bobbie Davis and Janice Ann Rowe. On the back row from the left are Kathy James, Rosemary Varsey, Belinda Smith and Joan Ragland.
The Lufkin Historical and Literary Club met May 19 at Crown Colony Country Club. Presenter Melva Ecker reviewed ‘‘My Turn: The Memoirs of Nancy Reagan,’’ written by Reagan with William Novack. The club has completed reviews of a series of books about U.S. first ladies. From the left are hostess Susan Laws, Ecker and hostess Linda Ellis.
The Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas was represented at the 131st annual convention May 26-28 in Austin.
Attending from the chapter were: president Bobbie Davis; vice president Julie Jumper-Morris; treasurer Janice Ann Rowe; and members Rosemary Varsey, Joan Ragland, Kathy James, Belinda Smith and guest Debi Gresham.
