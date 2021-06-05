Landry Fox Newgent, a senior management major from Lufkin, has been named to the Dean’s List at Southern Arkansas University for the 2021 spring semester.
To qualify, a student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Updated: June 5, 2021 @ 4:45 am
