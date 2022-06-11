Leonardo Carreon, a graduate of Diboll High School, accepts his scholarship from Timber Country Real Estate and Abeldt’s Pharamacy. Lisa Crow represents Timber Country Real Estate and Jeffrey Abeldt is with Abedlt’s Pharmacy.
Reagan Crow, a Lufkin High School graduate, accepts her scholarship from Contractor’s Supplies Inc. and Southside Bank. Cassidy Kirkland, right, is representing Contractor’s Supplies Inc. and Helena Collmorgen is representing Southside Bank.
Valeria Jacobo, a graduate of Central High School, accepts her scholarship from Morgan Insurance/Bartlett, Baggett & Shands and KSWP/KAVX. Presenting the scholarship are, from the left, Michelle Ross with KSWP/KAVX, and Shawn Woods and Sarah Morgan from Morgan Insurance.
Kaitlyn Lea, a graduate of Lufkin High School, accepts her scholarship from East Texas Asphalt, which is represented by Melissa Willis, left, and Aubra Broaddus.
Leonardo Carreon, a graduate of Diboll High School, accepts his scholarship from Timber Country Real Estate and Abeldt’s Pharamacy. Lisa Crow represents Timber Country Real Estate and Jeffrey Abeldt is with Abedlt’s Pharmacy.
Reagan Crow, a Lufkin High School graduate, accepts her scholarship from Contractor’s Supplies Inc. and Southside Bank. Cassidy Kirkland, right, is representing Contractor’s Supplies Inc. and Helena Collmorgen is representing Southside Bank.
Rosina Camarillo, a Lufkin High School graduate, accepts her scholarship from Whataburger/GVCS, represented by Maci Dover.
Teresita Santoyo, a graduate of Central High School, accepts her scholarship from Southwood Drive Animal Clinic and an anonymous donor. Dr. Shawn Penn is representing Southwood Drive Animal Clinic.
Valeria Jacobo, a graduate of Central High School, accepts her scholarship from Morgan Insurance/Bartlett, Baggett & Shands and KSWP/KAVX. Presenting the scholarship are, from the left, Michelle Ross with KSWP/KAVX, and Shawn Woods and Sarah Morgan from Morgan Insurance.
The Coalition recently presented scholarships to six Angelina County Drug-Free All-Stars with the help of community sponsors.
The Drug-Free All Stars of Angelina County, funded by a grant from TxDOT, are high school seniors who serve as role models in the community throughout the year. Six All-Stars were selected for their commitment to promoting a drug- and alcohol-free lifestyle and their involvement in the program throughout the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.