The family of Wilber L. Blanton acknowledges, with sincere gratitude, the many expressions of love, concern and kindness shown to us during the illness and loss of our loved one. Your telephone calls, text messages, cards and kind deeds are greatly appreciated. To be showered with so much caring and compassion has truly been a blessing. Thank you for being here for us during this time of deep sorrow. Although we have suffered a loss, we know that according to Romans 8:28 “All things work together for the good of those who love the Lord and are called according to His purpose.” Whatever you did to console our hearts, by word, deed or touch, we thank you so much.
— The W.L. Blanton Family
