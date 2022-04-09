Another week has come and gone with our gospel group singing praise to our Lord. Lynda Davis wants to send a big thank you to Judy Hickman, Judy Havard and Evelyn Barnes for their participation in “open mic.” Janet Thomas accompanied on the piano while Royce Mangrum turned up the volume with his musical background and vocal contribution. Come praise the Lord with us and join in with our talented gospel singing group.
Thank you to the volunteers that donate their time and prizes for bingo games. We appreciate each and every one of you. The callers scheduled for this week are Belinda Vanglahn from Shafer Funeral Home and Kirsten Redd with Southland Rehabilitation Center. Each player can win up to three times, not including four-corners and blackout. We love to have new people participate; come out and bingo with us.
