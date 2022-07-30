Lexie Allen said her Gorilla poly dump cart is much easier to use than a wheelbarrow. Gorilla carts have steel frames, pneumatic tires and carrying capacities varying from 600-1,200 pounds depending on the size. A reacher and telescoping rake are leaning against the cart.
Elaine Cameron has owned a poly garden cart since moving to Lufkin. She said the large capacity is ideal when gathering leaves and debris for the compost pile. Bags of soil can be carried and easily dumped out where needed.
The garden kneeler and seat is a favorite of several of Angelina County’s Master Gardeners. The folding narrow bench can be used as a seat or flipped over to make a kneeling pad.
A tool cart keeps all of Lexie Allen’s long-handled tools organized.
Judy Johnson uses her garden knife for weeding and digging. She said tree roots often interfere with planting and the knife edge quickly clears roots out of the way.
Long-armed leather rose pruning gloves protect Elaine Cameron’s arms from scratches while working with rose bushes.
A foam knee pad saves knee pain when working on hard ground.
Jimmy Schroeder’s favorite tool is the stirrup hoe. Depending on the soil type, it can dig 4-5 inches below the surface, which is great for preparing a new bed for planting.
A tarp and hand tools that can be used from a garden bench.
Angelina AgriLife Extension agent Cary Sims uses a mechanical, watering hose timer, which allows him to water for a set amount of time.
Gardening is an activity that can be enjoyed throughout a lifetime. Recently I asked my fellow Master Gardeners about their favorite tools that save time, energy and keep them gardening as the years go by.
The garden kneeler and seat is a favorite of several Master Gardeners. Linda Bates said, “This is the one item that has helped me in the garden as I age. Its great giving stability getting up and down and stores compactly, which makes it more portable.” The folding narrow bench can be used as a seat or flipped over to make a kneeling pad. The sturdy steel handles help one to stand. Some garden kneelers come with tool pouches.
