Gardening is an activity that can be enjoyed throughout a lifetime. Recently I asked my fellow Master Gardeners about their favorite tools that save time, energy and keep them gardening as the years go by.

The garden kneeler and seat is a favorite of several Master Gardeners. Linda Bates said, “This is the one item that has helped me in the garden as I age. Its great giving stability getting up and down and stores compactly, which makes it more portable.” The folding narrow bench can be used as a seat or flipped over to make a kneeling pad. The sturdy steel handles help one to stand. Some garden kneelers come with tool pouches.

Elaine Cameron is an Angelina County Master Gardener. Her email address is cameronelaine634@gmail.com.