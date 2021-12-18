Scattered thunderstorms during the morning followed by occasional showers this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Craft class on Dec. 13 was held by Sheila Seaman, who extends a special thank you to Gale Hall for volunteering her time to help with the Santa rocks painting. The rocks were donated by Earth & Stone and were the perfect size and shape for the class.
You can check out pictures of rocks painted on our Facebook page. Craft class is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. every Monday at the center.
