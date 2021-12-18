Craft class on Dec. 13 was held by Sheila Seaman, who extends a special thank you to Gale Hall for volunteering her time to help with the Santa rocks painting. The rocks were donated by Earth & Stone and were the perfect size and shape for the class.

You can check out pictures of rocks painted on our Facebook page. Craft class is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. every Monday at the center.