Instructors from Senior Master J.D. Olford’s Black Belt Academy recently held a promotional testing. The school is a member of the American Taekwondo Association, with headquarters in Little Rock, Arkansas. Olford’s school has been in Lufkin since 1980, located at 3202 S. John Redditt Drive, offering classes Monday through Thursday. Eli Walters and Trent Gentry were awarded the rank of first-degree black belt. Both students have been training for the past few years in order to reach the rank of black belt. Eli is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Walters, and Trent is the son Mr. and Mrs. Brent Gentry.
