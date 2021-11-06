Far in the future, the planet Arrakas is the home of a valuable mineral known as Spice. Everyone in the galaxy fights for control of the Spice trade, including the Atreides and the Harkonnen, led by Jabba the Hutt. The young prince of the Atreides finds his mysterious dreams coming true on this desert planet. Is there more to his connection to this place than he imagined? Or will this dangerous new world prove too spicy for his people?
Director Denis Villeneuve brings his unique style to the famous 1965 novel by Frank Herbert. Filled with beautiful landscapes and amazing imagery, this unique sci-fi world flows splendidly. The dangerous new desert planet is full of convincing dangers like sweltering heat and Graboids from the movie ‘‘Tremors.’’
Wade Modisette is a local husband and father that seeks the best and most appropriate entertainment for his family. A movie connoisseur in his own mind, he seeks to educate his friends and community on quality choices for their family. Find more reviews and information at wadereviewsstuff.wordpress.com.
