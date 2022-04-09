The Bakers are a blended family with 10 kids. When their breakfast restaurant hits it big, they move on up to a more extravagant lifestyle. But, they soon realize that money can’t buy happiness. Will the family regret trading their world for the lifestyles of the rich and famous? Or will the new family business tear their huge family apart?
Director Gail Lerner (from TV shows ‘‘Blackish’’ and ‘‘Ugly Betty’’) yet again reboots the classic big-family comic storyline. This time around, she tries to fill it with as many social justice themes as possible. Expect not just one, but several tiresome sermons on how privileged white people are and how racist every white person is (although, ironically, all of the blatant racism in the film is directed toward the white characters only).
