Alice and Jack have an ideal life. He makes good money as an engineer for the Victory Project. They live in a beautiful home next to all their fellow employees in a picturesque desert landscape. All Alice has to do all day is hang out with the other Stepford Wives, clean house, cook and make life easy for her hardworking husband.
But everything seems just a little too perfect in their tightly controlled lives. Alice begins to notice cracks around the edges of their seemingly flawless existence. Is there more to this place than meets the eye? And will asking questions turn things not only more complicated but downright dangerous for them?
Wade Modisette is a local husband and father that seeks the best and most appropriate entertainment for his family. A movie connoisseur in his own mind, he seeks to educate his friends and community on quality choices for their family. Find more reviews and information at wadereviewsstuff.wordpress.com.
