Stephen F. Austin State University’s George Avery, staff archeologist and cultural heritage coordinator, will present “Archeology of Two Freedom Colonies in Deep East Texas” during the East Texas Archeological Society meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Ferguson Building, Room G78, on the SFA campus.
Avery’s presentation will chronicle his ongoing work identifying freedom colonies — those in which African Americans settled after they were freed following the Civil War. Avery, along with volunteer archeological stewards from the Texas Historical Commission, began to unearth the history of two of these often-neglected gems: the Sand Hill Community in Nacogdoches County and Shankleville in Newton County.
