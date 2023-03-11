The Anthony Smith Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met March 7 in the St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall. Denise Bennett, chair of the TxDAR speakers staff and a member of the Lady Washington Chapter, was the guest presenter. She assumed the role of Mayflower pilgrim Pricilla Mullins Alden and gave a firsthand account of what life was like in the Plymouth Colony on the 30th anniversary of the Mayflower Crossing. Before the meeting, she gave the presentation to a group of approximately 80 Junior American Citizens students from St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School and Angelina Home Educators. From the left are Kathy James, vice regent, Bennett and Julie Jumper-Morris, regent.
Lufkin’s Anthony Smith Chapter, NSDAR, is the recipient of a $500 Stars and Stripes-America 250! celebration grant supporting the “NSDAR America 250!” vision of celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States. The chapter will use the grant to purchase a life-size cutout of George Washington and a 7-foot pop-up banner featuring short bios of six different Anthony Smith Chapter patriot ancestors. These items will promote “America 250” at school activities, community meetings and other events as the country prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday. Accepting the check are, from the left, Ina Jane Thames, America 250 chapter chair; Julie Jumper-Morris, chapter regent; and Joan Ragland, American history chair. The display shows the proposed banner and cut out.
March is officially “Women in American History Month.”
At the March meeting of the Anthony Smith Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Margie Nell Womack Kirkland was honored as the 2023 NSDAR Anthony Smith recipient of the Women in American History Award. Accepting the award in Kirkland’s honor was her daughter Emily Shimer.
