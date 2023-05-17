The Lufkin Chapter No. 382 Order of the Eastern Star and Lufkin Masonic Lodge No. 669 donated hygiene kits for every fifth grader at Brandon Elementary. These kits included deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, timer and floss. Principal Pam McClendon accepts the donations from Maverick Murray, SPED paraprofessional at Brandon. Murray is involved with the Lufkin Masonic Lodge and worked to get these items donated for the students. He has served as a past master (past president) of Lufkin Masonic Lodge No. 669 and is currently serving as worthy patron (male co-president) of Lufkin Chapter No. 382 Order of the Eastern Star.
Mayfest is set for 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in celebration of Older Americans Month.
The celebration will include a Senior Health Fair, bingo, a box lunch and entertainment by Glenn Lenderman. The Area Agency on Aging, Texas 2-1-1 and Aging & Disabled Resource Center — agencies of Deep East Texas Council of Governments — sponsor the event.
