Stephen F. Austin State University’s SFA Gardens will host the monthly Theresa and Les Reeves Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 in the Brundrett Conservation Education Building in the Pineywoods Native Plant Center.

Ben Miller, director of landscape architecture with Lufkin-based design firm Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong, will present “Everything you wanted to know about pruning and training trees but were afraid to ask.”