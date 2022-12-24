Literacy Day was celebrated at Herty Primary with the gift of a Christmas Cactus and books given to kindergarten students. Inside the cover of each book was an inscription stating the book was a gift from the Anthony Smith Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. NSDAR has supported and encouraged historical preservation, education and patriotism since 1890. Audrey Young, left, literacy chair for the Anthony Smith Chapter, presents the books to kindergarten students and principal Jill Riggs.
Members of the Lufkin Historical and Literary Club met Dec. 8 at Crown Colony Country Club. Hostesses for the meeting were Melva Ecker and JoAnn Tatum. Linda Ellis reviewed the book “The Miracle & Tragedy of the Dionne Quintuplets” by Sarah Miller. From the left are Ecker, Tatum and Ellis.
Stephen F. Austin State University’s SFA Gardens will host the monthly Theresa and Les Reeves Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 in the Brundrett Conservation Education Building in the Pineywoods Native Plant Center.
Ben Miller, director of landscape architecture with Lufkin-based design firm Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong, will present “Everything you wanted to know about pruning and training trees but were afraid to ask.”
